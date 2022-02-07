Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

PRVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Provention Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Provention Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.18.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.74.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eleanor Ramos acquired 5,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $33,754.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Francisco Leon acquired 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $40,182.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,501 shares of company stock worth $98,911. Insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Provention Bio by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Provention Bio by 92.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

