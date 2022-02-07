Malibu Boats (MBUU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Malibu Boats to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $63.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Malibu Boats by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 12.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Malibu Boats by 428.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MBUU. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

