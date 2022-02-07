Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.25 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.95.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $592.99 million, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 3.01. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 170,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 505,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

