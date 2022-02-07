Brokers Offer Predictions for Gladstone Capital Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Gladstone Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $0.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.80.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 147.34% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 555,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 38,705 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 28,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 15.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 27,908 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 176,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 16,047 shares during the period. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.08%.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

