FY2022 EPS Estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Lifted by Analyst

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $11.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.24.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $47.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.04. The firm has a market cap of $641.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $56.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $153.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.85 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

