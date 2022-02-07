Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Financial Institution Inc. is a bank holding company. The banks provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness. While the banks function as community banks, the company strives to provide their customers with a broad range of competitive services generally provided only by larger, regional banks. “

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $32.58 on Thursday. Financial Institutions has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $516.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 36.29% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 1,683.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

