Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $103.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BOOT. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.83.

Shares of BOOT opened at $86.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.18 and a 200 day moving average of $102.37. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $334,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.