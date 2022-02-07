Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.23 Per Share

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.23 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

