Qorvo, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.24 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Qorvo in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $11.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.92. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Qorvo’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS.

QRVO has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.64.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $131.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 17,098 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 9,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

