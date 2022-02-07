Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $185.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $135.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.46. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $129.72 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $1,018,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,591 shares of company stock worth $14,374,221 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,527,394,000 after purchasing an additional 122,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,889,000 after purchasing an additional 333,007 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,435,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.