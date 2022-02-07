Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SYNA. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Summit Insights raised shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $278.85.

SYNA opened at $210.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.03 and a 200 day moving average of $213.74. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 66.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $114.05 and a 12 month high of $299.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total value of $1,610,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $1,250,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,848 shares of company stock worth $7,605,491. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Synaptics by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Synaptics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,024 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 480,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,056,000 after purchasing an additional 66,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,884,000 after purchasing an additional 156,284 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

