T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $165.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMUS. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $120.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after buying an additional 13,677,347 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after buying an additional 9,195,915 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 171.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $589,225,000 after buying an additional 2,911,738 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 35.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,370,000 after buying an additional 2,682,996 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after buying an additional 2,583,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

