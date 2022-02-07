LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Lowered to $265.00 at Susquehanna

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TREE. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LendingTree from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.22.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $125.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.58 and a beta of 1.52. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $372.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.