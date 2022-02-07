LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Lowered to $265.00 at Susquehanna

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TREE. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LendingTree from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.22.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $125.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.58 and a beta of 1.52. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $372.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.