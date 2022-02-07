Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $524.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will announce $524.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.57 million. Novavax posted sales of $279.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.86.

Novavax stock opened at $89.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.20, for a total transaction of $1,817,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total transaction of $293,583.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,461 shares of company stock worth $10,975,590 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Novavax by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

