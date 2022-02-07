Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective by Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.40 ($54.38) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.06) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €46.03 ($51.72).

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

