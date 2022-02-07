TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to announce $23.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.45 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC reported sales of $23.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year sales of $84.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.97 million to $84.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $105.20 million, with estimates ranging from $100.02 million to $110.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

Several equities analysts have commented on TPVG shares. Compass Point lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

TPVG stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

