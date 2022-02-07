nVent Electric (NVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect nVent Electric to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $34.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $537,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 222.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 124.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.