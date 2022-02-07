A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect A-Mark Precious Metals to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $63.01 on Monday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $80.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $436,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $122,603.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,149 in the last three months. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 173,096.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 45,005 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $758,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 28.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 95.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

