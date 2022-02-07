Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) to “Hold”

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLX Technology Inc. is a researcher, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells e-vapor products principally in the People’s Republic of China. RLX Technology Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RLX. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

RLX Technology stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78. RLX Technology has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $25.52.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $260.22 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, analysts predict that RLX Technology will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 220.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,346,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,043,000 after buying an additional 16,737,889 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 1,819.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,465 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the third quarter worth about $18,068,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 91.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

