Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NGLOY. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($38.99) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($55.12) to GBX 3,700 ($49.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,208.67.

NGLOY opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.41.

About Anglo American

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

