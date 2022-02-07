Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.70.

ALLE stock opened at $119.25 on Friday. Allegion has a 1 year low of $106.52 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.47 and a 200 day moving average of $132.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $383,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,995,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,392,380,000 after acquiring an additional 89,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,136,251,000 after purchasing an additional 431,267 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,128,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,492,000 after purchasing an additional 85,069 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,681,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $354,493,000 after purchasing an additional 154,455 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Allegion by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

