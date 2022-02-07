Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

Shares of CAT opened at $198.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $186.98 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $563,018,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Caterpillar by 870.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,055,000 after buying an additional 1,794,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $226,940,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after buying an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 12,523.7% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,306,000 after buying an additional 730,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

