Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.82.
Shares of CAT opened at $198.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $186.98 and a 52-week high of $246.69.
In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $563,018,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Caterpillar by 870.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,055,000 after buying an additional 1,794,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $226,940,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after buying an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 12,523.7% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,306,000 after buying an additional 730,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
