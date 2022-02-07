FY2022 EPS Estimates for Vista Outdoor Inc. Increased by William Blair (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) – William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Vista Outdoor in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.80. William Blair also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

VSTO has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $38.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.10.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

In related news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $47,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 16.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

