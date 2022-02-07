Maverix Metals Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Maverix Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.25.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.24 million.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Maverix Metals to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

TSE MMX opened at C$5.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.85. The company has a market cap of C$762.77 million and a P/E ratio of 24.44. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of C$5.04 and a 12 month high of C$7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 12.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.03%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

