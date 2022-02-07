Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Decreased by Analyst

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brinker International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Brinker International alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Brinker International stock opened at $37.76 on Monday. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average is $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.61.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The company had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in Brinker International by 100.3% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.