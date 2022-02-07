Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Mercury Systems, Inc. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mercury Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Ho now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. William Blair also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRCY. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $52.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 124.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 946.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

