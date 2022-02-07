Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.75.

AVNW opened at $29.49 on Thursday. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $329.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.92.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Gray purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $29,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $184,505.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

