Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $4,299.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,191.56.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,152.79 on Friday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,261.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,359.03.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 49.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

