Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$97.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Docebo in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$100.00 target price for the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

DCBO stock opened at C$68.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -107.67. Docebo has a twelve month low of C$47.22 and a twelve month high of C$117.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$77.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$87.85.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

