Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.14.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
Shares of RXT stock opened at $12.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $26.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 24.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,124,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,087,000 after buying an additional 1,192,801 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 40.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,386,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,794,000 after buying an additional 687,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 26.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,214,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after buying an additional 673,974 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 351.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 667,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after buying an additional 519,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the second quarter worth about $9,982,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.