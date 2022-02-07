Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Shares of RXT stock opened at $12.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $26.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 24.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,124,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,087,000 after buying an additional 1,192,801 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 40.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,386,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,794,000 after buying an additional 687,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 26.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,214,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after buying an additional 673,974 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 351.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 667,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after buying an additional 519,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the second quarter worth about $9,982,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.