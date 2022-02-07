Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEOAY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Danske raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

