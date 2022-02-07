Knowles (KN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Knowles (NYSE:KN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KN opened at $21.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.77. Knowles has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Separately, Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knowles presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,500,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 277,779 shares of company stock worth $6,225,082. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Knowles stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Knowles were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

