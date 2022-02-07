NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect NGL Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.53% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect NGL Energy Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NYSE:NGL opened at $2.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $349.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.58. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 59,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $132,756.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Ciolek purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $716,802 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,319,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 827,157 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 53.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 21,448 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 22.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.