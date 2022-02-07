Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:WTS opened at $149.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $113.44 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.39 and its 200 day moving average is $178.28.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $1,568,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $496,201.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,217 shares of company stock worth $2,312,836 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTS. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.