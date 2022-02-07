Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Reduced by Analyst

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Busey in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $27.99 on Monday. First Busey has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Busey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Busey by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after buying an additional 116,537 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in First Busey by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 110,700 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in First Busey by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 213,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 96,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Busey by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 283,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 94,230 shares in the last quarter. 45.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 41.63%.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

