StockNews.com Upgrades Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to “Strong-Buy”

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $222.11 on Friday. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00. The stock has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

