PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $48.74 on Friday. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.21. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PulteGroup by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

