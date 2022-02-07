Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.56). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.92) EPS.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ARWR. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of ARWR opened at $49.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average of $64.91. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $1,268,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,875 shares of company stock worth $11,439,154. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,576,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 796,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 431,578 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,736,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,875,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 758.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 167,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 147,631 shares during the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.