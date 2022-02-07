Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE SRLP opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. Sprague Resources has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $447.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $665.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.29 million. Sprague Resources had a positive return on equity of 102.39% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprague Resources will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprague Resources news, CFO David C. Long acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David C. Long bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $81,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 62.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sprague Resources by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

