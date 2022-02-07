Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

UAA has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.21.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,120,000 after buying an additional 293,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,575,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,770,000 after purchasing an additional 146,036 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 13.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after purchasing an additional 731,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,627,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,563,000 after purchasing an additional 381,398 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

