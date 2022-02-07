Wedbush Weighs in on D.R. Horton, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.11. Wedbush also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.53 EPS.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $84.02 on Monday. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.22%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,575,686. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

