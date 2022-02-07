Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report issued on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PFSI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $59.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $837,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 9,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $584,049.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 412,554 shares of company stock worth $26,628,876 and sold 45,000 shares worth $3,015,300. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

