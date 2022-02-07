Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on YMAB. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.17.

Shares of YMAB opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $50.70.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $65,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $81,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 357,259 shares of company stock valued at $4,738,694. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,154,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,963,000 after purchasing an additional 569,040 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,688,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,191,000 after buying an additional 370,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,385,000 after buying an additional 178,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,582,000. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 452,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 115,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

