Unilever (LON:ULVR) Earns Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,400 ($45.71) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($60.50) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($61.84) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.19) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($50.42) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($64.53) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,208.33 ($56.58).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,815 ($51.29) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,892.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,958.16. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,450 ($46.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,388 ($58.99).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.