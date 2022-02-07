Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 2,500 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($33.61) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,100 ($28.23) to GBX 2,350 ($31.59) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,464.67 ($33.14).
SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,037 ($27.39) on Thursday. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,041 ($27.44).
About Shell
Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.
