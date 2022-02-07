Petrofac’s (PFC) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

LON PFC opened at GBX 117.60 ($1.58) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 121.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 120.59. The company has a market capitalization of £611.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84. Petrofac has a 12 month low of GBX 90.66 ($1.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 203.34 ($2.73).

In other news, insider Andrea Abt bought 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £4,999.68 ($6,721.81).

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

