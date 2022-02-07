EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) & Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) Head to Head Contrast

Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) and EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Venus Acquisition and EPAM Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A EPAM Systems 0 0 9 0 3.00

EPAM Systems has a consensus price target of $649.88, suggesting a potential upside of 43.25%. Given EPAM Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EPAM Systems is more favorable than Venus Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Acquisition and EPAM Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -2.03% EPAM Systems 12.59% 19.79% 14.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.4% of Venus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of EPAM Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of EPAM Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Venus Acquisition and EPAM Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A EPAM Systems $2.66 billion 9.68 $327.16 million $7.21 62.92

EPAM Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Venus Acquisition.

Summary

EPAM Systems beats Venus Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Venus Acquisition Company Profile

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

