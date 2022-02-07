Warner Music Group (WMG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Warner Music Group to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Warner Music Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $41.98 on Monday. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $177,142,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Warner Music Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.06% of Warner Music Group worth $12,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

