TheStreet Lowers Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.54.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $145.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.51. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $178.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

In related news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

