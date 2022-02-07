Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.92.

NASDAQ:ELMS opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 58,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $1,756,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

